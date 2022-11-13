Richardson scores 15 as Colgate defeats Wells 93-60

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson’s 15 points helped Colgate defeat Wells 93-60 on Sunday night.

Richardson shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (2-1). Ryan Moffatt added 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists.

Terrance Clayton-Murphy led the Express (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. K-Cie Salmon added 10 points for Wells.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.