Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance

Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Jazz have gone 5-4 away from home. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference with 28.1 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jordan Clarkson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (foot), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (back).

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.