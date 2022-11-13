Džeko double as Inter downs Atalanta ahead of Juve vs. Lazio

MILAN (AP) — A superb performance from Edin Džeko helped Inter Milan come from behind to win 3-2 at Atalanta on Sunday and close in on second spot.

Ademola Lookman’s penalty had given Atalanta the lead but Džeko netted twice and José Luis Palomino’s own-goal secured the win for Inter.

The Nerazzurri moved up to fourth place, level on points with Lazio and three behind AC Milan after a late own-goal helped the defending champion beat Fiorentina 2-1. Atalanta remained sixth, three points behind Inter.

Four of the five teams below Napoli were facing each other Sunday and hoping to put pressure on the runaway Serie A leader in the final round before the Italian league pauses for the World Cup and the traditional winter break. Inter will host Napoli in the first match back.

Napoli started the day 11 points ahead of Lazio, which was playing at fourth-place Juventus in the evening.

Atalanta was looking to recover from a poor run of three defeats in its past four matches and it took the lead in the 25th minute when Inter defender Stefan de Vrij tripped Duván Zapata and Lookman converted the resulting penalty.

But its advantage lasted 11 minutes before Hakan Çalhanoğlu whipped in a cross from the left that was brilliantly nodded on by Lautaro Martínez for Džeko to volley in with the side of his foot at the far post.

Inter turned the match around completely in five second-half minutes as first Džeko beat his marker to bundle in Federico Dimarco’s cross and then Palomino headed into his own net following a corner.

Palomino headed in a corner at the other end in the 77th to set up a tense finale.

LATE OWN-GOAL

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenković turned into his own net in stoppage time to help Milan keep the gap to Napoli to single digits.

Rafael Leão netted the opener after less than 90 seconds but Milan appeared to be heading for a second straight draw following Antonín Barák’s 28th-minute equalizer.

Sergiño Dest entered in the 56th minute for Milan in his first appearance since Oct. 30. The World Cup-bound American defender did not feature for three straight matches because of an adductor injury.

Another stoppage-time goal helped Roma snatch a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Andrea Belotti had seen a penalty kick come off the post for Roma moments earlier, while Paulo Dybala also hit the woodwork just before Nemanja Matić finally got the equalizer.

Roma coach José Mourinho was sent off for dissent late on.

At the other end of the table, Spezia won 2-1 at bottom club Hellas Verona to inch six points clear of the relegation zone but its joy was tempered by a serious injury to Poland goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Monza beat Salernitana 3-0.

