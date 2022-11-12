ZANESVILLE, OH- Farmers Markets are great marketplaces where you can buy fresh foods from fruits, to vegetables and much more while also knowing that what you see is what you get, fresh food that’s made by local farmers and citizens of Zanesville. And the Weasel Boy Brewing Company decided to be part of the action and opened up their very own Weasel Boy Indoor Farmer’s Market.

Owner of May Apples Farm Rick Felumlee was selling fresh mushrooms that is grown out of their farm and also grows fresh garlic, ginger, turmeric, chili peppers, berries in the spring and wild ramps in the spring. He said that the Indoor Farmers Market is unique from other farmer markets because they have a good selection of vendors.

“I think it’s the variety of vendors, they have a really good selection of vendors. You can get produce, you can get fresh meats, you can get locally roasted coffee and baked goods. It’s also I think the partnership with the local business, just here being a weasel boy, people like to support the local vendors and they like to support the local businesses.”

Felumlee also spoke about what makes the Weasel Boy Indoor Farmer’s Market important to the community of Zanesville.

“I think it give the local small businesses here, the vendors, an opportunity to sell their product and connect with the local customers. It gets fresh local produce into the hands of the customers, it’s obviously healthier and better for the economy to buy your produce locally and it’s just in general community support.”

The Weasel Boy Indoor Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday until December 18th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Weasel Boy Brewing.