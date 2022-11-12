Ohio State Offense Leads Way Against Indiana

Buckeyes taking on the Hoosiers, huge crowd in attendance at Ohio Stadium.

7-0 OSU lead it’s a give to Dallas Hayden and he goes to work. Sprints his way into the end zone making it 14-0 after the PAT.

Later in the first quarter CJ Stroud on play action sends a strike to Marvin Harrison that hits him in stride. Harris on’s team leading 10th touchdown on the year. Buckeyes offense bouncing back this week. 21-0

10 seconds left in the first quarter Indiana looking for a touchdown, Williams throws a fade to AJ Barner and that connects for 6.

After 28 combined points in the first quarter the buckeyes start the second with a bang as Miyan Williams goes blast off into the Hoosier secondary and into the end zone. Williams and Hayden had 100 yard days on the ground.

Now late in the game Ohio State up 35 Stroud completes a pass to Kamryn Babb. Now listen to this story folks. Babb is a 5th year graduate student and that’s his first college reception and it goes for a touchdown. Team is fired up they’re loving it and the Buckeyes win big 56-14. Head Coach Ryan Day was impressed with Stroud’s performance.