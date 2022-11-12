Newark Catholic Advances to Regional Title Against River

The Newark Catholic Green Wave defeated Waterford 35 -7 . It was a gritty first quarter as both teams could not put points on the board. However the Green Wave scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Miller Hutchison to Cooper Fink. Hutchison later added a touchdown run before half making it 14-0 at the break. He eventually added another rushing score in the second half.

In the second local high school playoff game of the night we had River defeating Caldwell 42-6. The Pilots got off to an early lead and did not look back. They will play in the region 27 championship next week against Newark Catholic.. For Caldwell, their season comes to an end.