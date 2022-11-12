Johnson scores 14 in New Orleans’ 65-63 victory

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 14 points as New Orleans beat Saint Francis (Ill.) 65-63 on Saturday night.

Johnson added five assists and five steals for the Privateers (1-1). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Omarion Henry recorded six points and finished 3 of 7 from the floor.

EJ Charles led the way for the Fighting Saints (0-1) with 15 points, two steals and two blocks. Saint Francis also got 10 points from Don Joachim. In addition, Darius Wright finished with nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.