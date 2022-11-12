Italy scores historic 1st victory over Australia

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy earned a historic victory as a strong performance saw it beat Australia for the first time on Saturday, much to the delight of a passionate home crowd.

Ange Capuozzo scored two tries and Pierre Bruno also dived over as Italy recorded a memorable 28-27 victory in Florence.

Debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied the hosts with a conversion after the clock had already run out, following a last-minute Cadeyrn Neville try. But he sent his kick wide of the post to spark wild scenes of celebration among the Azzurri.

Donaldson looked stunned as he was consoled by his teammates, while the Italy players rushed to embrace each other.

Most of the damage was done in the first half when Italy took full advantage of Jake Gordon’s yellow card to score two tries and build a 14-point lead.

Australia’s other tries came through Tom Wright, Fraser McReight and Tom Robertson.

Italy had lost its previous 18 matches against Australia.

__

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports