Italy scores historic 1st victory over Australia

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy earned a historic victory as a strong performance saw it beat Australia for the first time on Saturday, much to the delight of a passionate home crowd.

Ange Capuozzo scored two tries and Pierre Bruno also dived over as Italy recorded a memorable 28-27 victory in Florence.

Debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied the hosts with a conversion after the clock had already run out, following a last-minute Cadeyrn Neville try. But he sent his kick wide of the post to spark wild scenes of celebration among the Azzurri.

Donaldson looked stunned as he was consoled by his teammates, while the Italy players rushed to embrace each other.

Most of the damage was done in the first half when Italy took full advantage of Jake Gordon’s yellow card to score two tries and build a 14-point lead.

Australia’s other tries came through Tom Wright, Fraser McReight and Tom Robertson.

Italy had lost its previous 18 matches against Australia.

It was a revamped Wallabies team from last week’s narrow defeat in France, with coach Dave Rennie making 11 changes.

Italy was forced into a late change as Paolo Garbisi had a toe injury and was replaced by Tommaso Allan. And it was Allan who got the scoreboard ticking with an early penalty from right in front of the posts following an infringement by the Wallabies.

Australia went close to scoring the opening try following several huge carries toward the Italy line, but had to be satisfied with a penalty of its own that Noah Lolesio slotted between the posts to level the scores.

Allan missed another penalty but Italy was playing strongly and incredibly managed to open up a significant lead over Australia.

The Azzurri took advantage of the numerical superiority after Wallabies scrum half Gordon was yellow-carded in the 15th minute for hitting Allan with a late shoulder, smashing him over the touchline.

Italy immediately upped the pressure and scored the first try four minutes later as, after the Azzurri were held up close to the line, Luca Morisi lobbed the ball to Bruno, who scored in the right corner. Allan expertly added the extras.

Italy was flying and scored another try just as Gordon’s time in the sinbin was coming to an end. Capuozzo dummied to Bruno before bursting down the right flank and diving over in the corner.

Allan again converted to put Italy 17-3 up.

Back to being level in numbers, the Wallabies responded with a try as Wright scored acrobatically in the corner after a great throw from Lolesio.

However, despite having two attempts at the conversion due to an early encroachment by Italy, Lolesio couldn’t add the extras.

Australia further reduced the deficit with another try at the start of the second half when, with the Wallabies camped on the Italian line, McReight eventually managed to crash over to the left of the posts.

This time Lolesio converted to narrow the gap to two points.

Allan dragged a penalty wide but made no mistake a few minutes later after Allan Alaalatoa was penalised for a ruck infringement.

Another strong Italian scrum earned the hosts another penalty but Allan again missed from around 40 meters.

But that was quickly forgotten as Italy scored its third try moments later. Montanna Ioane carried the ball to inside 22 meters and it was swiftly offloaded to the right, where Capuozzo burst through a hole and dived over for his second of the match.

Allan again missed and Italy gifted Australia a way back into the match in the 67th minute as it made a mess of a penalty and Ned Hanigan slipped the ball to Robertson to dive over.

Lolesio converted to reduce the gap to just three points.

Edoardo Padovani missed a penalty moments after replacing Allan but made no mistake a few minutes later.

It then looked as if the Azzurri were going to be denied victory when Neville grabbed Tate McDermott’s pass and burst through the line, but it was not to be.

