Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.

Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he’s with someone new — helping set up Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot for the tying goal.

In the third period, Giroux, while quarterbacking the power play, made a pass off the end boards to DeBrincat on the far side of the net, who jammed it in for his second goal of the game and fourth of the season.

Giroux has 14 points in 14 games with the Senators after signing with them in the offseason.

DeBrincat netted his first goal also on a power play. Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk set him up with a well-executed tic-tac-toe pass that found DeBrincat alone at the side of the net for an easy tap-in tally.

Stutzle added an empty-net goal and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Senators, who won for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Kevin Hayes broke the ice with his third goal of the season in the first period, banging home the rebound of a Travis Konecny shot to give the Flyers an early lead. But Talbot was stout the rest of the way, besting Flyers’ goalie Carter Hart. Hart had 23 saves and has allowed six goals in his last two starts after yielding just 16 in his first seven appearances.

