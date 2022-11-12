Fisher’s 4 TDs lead Gardner-Webb past Campbell, 42-35

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score, all in the first half, to lead Gardner-Webb to a 42-35 win over Campbell Saturday.

The win sets up a showdown for the Big South Conference championship November 19 when the 4-0 Bulldogs host North Carolina A&T, which is 4-0 in conference after a 20-10 win over Charleston Southern Saturday.

Fisher hit T.J. Luther with a short touchdown pass to open the scoring, then dashed 10 yards for a score to make it 14-0 after one quarter. He added a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood and a 30-yard scoring pass to Caleb Borders to build a 35-14 lead at intermission.

Fisher completed 30 of 38 passes for 361 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to lead Gardner-Webb (5-5, 4-0). Narii Gaither carried 19 times for 100 yards.

Campbell came into the game with the leading offense in the Big South, averaging 435.2 yards per game, but the Camels managed just 383 yards of offense against Gardner-Webb. The Bulldogs came in averaging 429 yards and had 578 yards.

Chad Mascoe II was 19 of 33 passing for 221 yards with an interception for Campbell (4-6, 2-3).

