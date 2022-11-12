Fighting Muskies Drop Senior Day Game to Finish Season 5-5

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Muskingum Fighting Muskies football team had their senior day today. The team welcomed Marietta to New Concord in hopes of finishing the regular season above .500.

Fans ready to watch their seniors one final time. We pick this one up 21-6 Marietta lead. Fighting Muskies with 20 seconds left before half and Jordan Garrett completes a touchdown pass to Jay’Lin Goodman.

As you can expect with the wet conditions a lot of ball security issues all game 4 total fumbles.

Late second half Connor Viestra tries play action and it fools me and the Muskies defense. Completes it to Dre Baldwin for 33 yards.

Sets up Marietta and Bryce Agnew goes in for the score. He had 221 yards and 5 scores. 31-12 lead

Muskies with a chance late that goes incomplete looking for ddmondson. Muskingum finishes the year 5-5.