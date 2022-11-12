Chicago and Denver meet for non-conference matchup

Denver Nuggets (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in non-conference play.

The Bulls are 4-3 in home games. Chicago is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets have gone 4-4 away from home. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Jokic is averaging 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (quad), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: out (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.