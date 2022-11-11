Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Philadelphia

Atlanta Hawks (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 107.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the NBA scoring 16.0 fast break points per game led by Young averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 104-95 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Young led the Hawks with 26 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is shooting 45.2% and averaging 22.9 points for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.1% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (foot).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.