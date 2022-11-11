Yost Encourages Teens to “Do the Write Thing”

Ohio’s Attorney General is getting students at Zanesville Middle School excited about a national program that asks middle-schoolers to explain how youth violence affects them and to share their ideas about how to stop it.

The Zanesville City School District is in its second year of the “Do the Write Thing” program, which Dave Yost’s office launched in 2020-2021. The program encourages seventh and eighth graders to put into a story, poem, song or other written form the violence they’ve seen, the impact it’s had on their life, causes of youth violence in the community and how they can help be a solution to the problem.

“When I read the Do the Write Thing essays each year I not only learn a whole lot about the young people in the state and the challenges you face, but I find myself so proud of your generation,” said Yost in a taped announcement to the students.

The Attorney General said over the last two years they’ve seen real change in the schools participating in the program.

“One middle school reported a 40 percent drop in disciplinary incidents involving violence or bullying,” said Yost.

Zanesville community members and business leaders will read the work of students from Zanesville Middle School and pick the top submissions. The winning pieces will be published in a booklet and shared statewide to draw attention to the problem of violence.

Do the Write thing is organized by the National Campaign to Stop Youth Violence, which was founded in 1994. The program has reached millions of students nationwide.