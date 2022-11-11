Veterans Ceremony at Westminster Church in New Concord

NEW CONCORD, OH- As we celebrate Veteran’s Day it’s important to thank all those who have fought for our freedoms and values.

The Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord did that through a service that included music as well as singing of the Star Bangled Banner and Scouts carrying the flag. Dr. Brian Bradshaw, the Director of Veteran Education at Muskingum University served in the Army and spoke at the ceremony and spoke about why It’s important for American citizens to honor Veterans.

“Not only just the citizens, Veterans themselves having the opportunity to honor others to be present in the community. Because a lot of times, they never had that homecoming and Veterans Day tends to be that homecoming.”

New Concord Mayor Jennifer Lyle was also present. She says it’s important to teach the next generation about Veterans and their place in the community.

“Because it’s one of their family members, maybe a Veteran. They themselves may grow up to serve in the Armed Forces, this may help them understand the importance of our Armed Forces and what that really means in life and in being part of this Country.

While New Concord honored their Veterans today….Zanesville will do so tomorrow at the Veterans Day parade in downtown at 10:30 a.m.… WHIZ will stream the parade live on our Facebook page.