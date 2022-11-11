Two-vehicle fatal crash in Licking County

LICKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio–The Granville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash on Interstate-70 in Licking County

The accident happened around 11:42 p.m. on Thursday on I-70 near mile post 132 in Licking Township.

Authorities said 82-year-old James Parker of Laurel, Mississippi was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when it struck a semi truck that was traveling eastbound on I-70.

Authorities said the two vehicles collided causing Parker’s vehicle to strike a guard rail. The semi, driven by 34-year-old William Havyarimana of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, continued off the roadway and overturned down an embankment and into a body of water.

The semi was carrying HAZMAT materials and the Environmental Protection Agency was called to the scene for an evaluation.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taking to Licking Memorial with non life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.