Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGETOWN 17½ Green Bay at SETON HALL 15½ Saint Peter’s James Madison 2½ at BUFFALO at LOUISVILLE 6½ Wright State at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 9½ SIU-Edwardsville at OHIO 9½ Cleveland State at INDIANA STATE 9½ Ball State at RUTGERS 16½ UMass-Lowell at LA SALLE 5½ Wagner at UTAH VALLEY 10½ Northern Arizona at NEVADA 1½ Grand Canyon at RHODE ISLAND 7½ Texas State at LSU 19½ Arkansas State at BOISE STATE 1½ Washington State Saint Bonaventure 6½ at CANISIUS Georgia Tech 3½ at GEORGIA STATE at SAINT LOUIS 26½ Evansville at PROVIDENCE 14½ Northeastern New Mexico State 1½ at UTEP at UTAH TECH 7½ CSU Northridge at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) 5½ UC Davis at UCSD 1½ Sacramento State NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 2 (212½) Brooklyn Utah 4 (222½) at WASHINGTON Toronto 1 (228½) at INDIANA at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Boston at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (220½) Atlanta at MIAMI 10 (215) Charlotte at DALLAS 5½ (214½) Portland at NEW ORLEANS 10½ (229½) Houston College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 7½ 4½ (51½) East Carolina at USC 21½ 34½ (66½) Colorado Fresno State 7½ 9½ (61½) at UNLV Saturday at OHIO STATE 35½ 39½ (60½) Indiana SMU 17½ 17½ (72½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at DUKE 10½ 9½ (49½) Virginia Tech at MICHIGAN STATE 10½ 10½ (41½) Rutgers at KENTUCKY 17½ 17½ (46½) Vanderbilt at ILLINOIS 6½ 6½ (44½) Purdue Oklahoma 6½ 8½ (68½) at WEST VIRGINIA Pittsburgh 4½ 5½ (41½) at VIRGINIA LSU 2½ 3½ (61½) at ARKANSAS Notre Dame 20½ 16½ (39½) at NAVY Liberty 14½ 13½ (45½) at UCONN at TENNESSEE 17½ 19½ (56½) Missouri at GEORGIA STATE 13½ 13½ (59½) UL Monroe James Madison 7½ 7½ (47½) at OLD DOMINION at WESTERN KENTUCKY 13½ 13½ (60½) Rice at HOUSTON 18½ 19½ (55½) Temple at ARKANSAS STATE 18½ 17½ (49½) UMass at TROY 8½ 8½ (45½) Army at UTSA 19½ 17½ (68½) Louisiana Tech at UAB 4½ 5½ (58½) North Texas at MICHIGAN 11½ 30½ (49½) Nebraska at WASHINGTON STATE 8½ 9½ (59½) Arizona State at GEORGIA TECH 1½ 1½ (44½) Miami at IOWA 2½ 1½ (35½) Wisconsin Iowa State 1½ 1½ (48½) at OKLAHOMA STATE at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11½ 10½ (66½) Charlotte Alabama 8½ 11½ (64½) at OLE MISS at CLEMSON 8½ 7 (52½) Louisville at PENN STATE 10½ 10½ (56½) Maryland at MARSHALL 1½ ½ (47½) Appalachian State at MINNESOTA 16½ 17½ (40½) Northwestern at TULANE 1½ 1½ (54½) UCF at NC STATE 19½ 18½ (41½) Boston College at AIR FORCE 23½ 21½ (37½) New Mexico at FLORIDA 8½ 8½ (58½) South Carolina at SOUTH ALABAMA 16½ 16½ (46½) Texas State at BAYLOR 3 2½ (52½) Kansas State Wyoming 8½ 9½ (42½) at COLORADO STATE at OREGON 11½ 12½ (72½) Washington at TEXAS TECH 4½ 3½ (64½) Kansas Georgia 18½ 16½ (52½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Florida Atlantic 15½ 15½ (54½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at COASTAL CAROLINA 10½ 3½ (48½) Southern Miss at AUBURN 2½ 1½ (48½) Texas A&M at TEXAS 7 7 (65½) TCU at WAKE FOREST 1½ 4½ (78½) North Carolina Florida State 6½ 7½ (50½) at SYRACUSE at OREGON STATE 12½ 13½ (47½) Cal at UTAH 14½ 24½ (53½) Stanford San Jose State ½ 2½ (41½) at SAN DIEGO STATE at UCLA 19½ 19½ (77½) Arizona Boise State 16½ 20½ (47½) at NEVADA Utah State 10½ 10½ (54½) at HAWAII NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 9½ 2½ (44½) Seattle at CHICAGO 2½ 3 (48½) Detroit at NY GIANTS 6½ 5½ (41½) Houston at TENNESSEE 1½ 2½ (38½) Denver at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (51½) Jacksonville at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (49½) Cleveland New Orleans 3 1½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH at BUFFALO 8½ 3 (42½) Minnesota at LAS VEGAS 3½ 4½ (40½) Indianapolis Dallas 2½ 4½ (44½) at GREEN BAY at LA RAMS 3 3 (40½) Arizona at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 7 (45½) LA Chargers Monday at PHILADELPHIA 10½ 10½ (43½) Washington NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Ottawa -132 at PHILADELPHIA +110 at FLORIDA -176 Edmonton +146 Pittsburgh -162 at MONTREAL +136 at TORONTO -172 Vancouver +140 Boston -178 at BUFFALO +146 at NEW JERSEY -330 Arizona +260 at N.Y ISLANDERS -240 Columbus +195 New York -132 at NASHVILLE +110 at COLORADO -130 Carolina +108 at CALGARY -152 Winnipeg +126 at ANAHEIM -140 Chicago +116 at VEGAS -210 St. Louis +172 at LOS ANGELES -215 Detroit +176

