Pullin’s shot lifts UC Riverside over Loyola Marymount 81-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin sank a jumper with 1 second left, finishing with 23 points, to rally UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Pullin added six assists for the Highlanders (1-1). Flynn Cameron scored 11 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Kyle Owens shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Cameron Shelton led the Lions (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and four steals. Alex Merkviladze added 18 points and eight rebounds for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Keli Leaupepe had 16 points and two steals.

Pullin scored 13 points in the first half and UC Riverside went into the break trailing 52-34. Pullin led UC Riverside with 10 points in the second half as his team outscored Loyola Marymount by 20 points over the final half.

NEXT UP

UC Riverside next plays Thursday against Creighton on the road, and Loyola Marymount will host UC Davis on Saturday.

