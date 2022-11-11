ODOT Road Project Update

There’s new road work taking place this week in Muskingum County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that motorists can expect Linden Avenue under the Muskingum River Bridge to be closed on the 15th and 16th from 12am-5am for a bridge deck pour.

Intermittent overnight closures will take place on Interstate 70 for the Maple Avenue flyover bridge deck pour on November 16.

They’ll also be flagged lane closures on Newark Road next week. All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change.