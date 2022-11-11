ODOT Road Project Update

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs223

There’s new road work taking place this week in Muskingum County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that motorists can expect Linden Avenue under the Muskingum River Bridge to be closed on the 15th and 16th from 12am-5am for a bridge deck pour.

Intermittent overnight closures will take place on Interstate 70 for the Maple Avenue flyover bridge deck pour on November 16.

They’ll also be flagged lane closures on Newark Road next week. All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.