OAZ Player of the Week

Local Sports
Nichole Hannahs78

The players of the week brought to you by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville were announced for week 12.

One of those receiving honors was West Muskingum’s Ty Shawger. Shawger finished his game against Harvest Prep with 57 yards rushing and 8 tackles. We caught up with the running back and linebacker about receiving the player of the game honor.

“It feels great. I’ve worked hard, played for three seasons in high school and it just feels good to have all that hard work pay off.”

While the season ended with a loss. West Muskingum made it to Week 12 for the first time in school history.
“It was definitely my best season. I had a lot of fun and the season, it was just really meaningful to make West history and win a playoff game for the first time.”

The other winner for this week include Sheridan Quarterback Cade Sheridan who ran for three rushing touchdowns in their 60-34 win over Washington Courthouse. Sheridan will be playing Friday night against Bloom Caroll. Tri-Valley’s Jake Slaboden also was honored. He had a solid game grabbing an interception in their loss to Bloom Carroll 20-7.

