Main Street Heroes: Project Blue Print

We are introducing you to a new segment on WHIZ. It’s called Main Street Heroes. Throughout this series WHIZ Correspondent Becky Clawson will introduce us to people and programs in our community run by regular people who are doing extraordinary things.

This week she focuses on Bryan Wolfe and Project Blue Print.

Project Blue Print is now in its fourth year. The program uses physical fitness as a way to create relationships with kids who need extra guidance or support.

“Honestly I just want kids that just don’t have someone to have someone,” explained Zanesville Police Officer Bryan Wolfe. “I want to build relationships and give them that and the ability to find what their passion is and just at least know that someone is out there for them. Not every kid has that.”

Officer Wolfe said it took a call in 2019 to give him the push he needed to start this endeavor. It was on that call he met a 13-year-old boy who tested positive for Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

“After I saw this kid and I had saw that I just decided to take a leap. I kept having excuses.”

The hope is as these kids “graduate” from Project Blue Print, they’ll return to help others.

“We hope that they will help on the instructor side and mentor other kids in the program. We hope they will pass these lessons along in their homes and neighborhoods to eventually affect and change the culture in other parts of the city where it isn’t the best. “

Officer Wolfe said they’re always in need of mentors if anyone is interested.

Project Blue Print is assisted by the Straker Foundation, Carr Center, ZPD, Juvenile Court, Red Rose Tattoo and Gracie Allegiance Martial Arts.