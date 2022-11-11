Updated on Friday, November 11 Morning:

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 62°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Much Cooler. Low 36°

Saturday: Showers/Snow. Mostly Cloudy. Cool. High 43°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers return to the region to round out the work week today. Heavy rain showers or storms will be possible. Highs will drop back to the lower sixties.

Scattered showers will continue into the evening before tapering off. Skies will decrease to partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the mid thirties.

Much cooler to start off the weekend. Highs will be down to the mid forties on Saturday! Few showers and possible flurries will be possible in the morning, before tapering off late morning into the afternoon.

An unseasonably cool day will be with us on Sunday. Highs will only be near forty along with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to be around forty on Monday to start up the new work week, still under partly cloudy skies.

Few showers will be possible on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower forties. We will stay in the lower forties for Wednesday, still under mostly cloudy skies. Only a slight chance for a shower will be with us on Wednesday.

WE will dry up a bit for Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs remaining in the lower forties.

Have a Great Friday!!