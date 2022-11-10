Volleyball State Semi-Final

DAYTON, OH-. The Newark Catholic girls volleyball team is one of the best to do it in the local area. They were on a tear this season going 15-0 in conference play and they took that and turned it up a notch making it all the way to the state semi-finals.

“Thanks Keivon, I’m outside the Nutter Center here at Wright state university where we have the OHSAA volleyball state tournament taking place and we have two local teams in action Newark Catholic is taking on Monroeville and later in the nightcap it’s Meadowbrook against Coldwater let’s get to the highlights of Newark Catholic.

Green wave only 3 losses all year. Who will punch their ticket to the state finals on Saturday?

We pick it up in the first set this is going to be put on a tee to Ava gunner who gets the kill. Newark Catholic up 13-9.

After a late comeback by the Eagles they add another point on this block Monroeville now leads 20-17.

24-22 Maddie Kauble on the serve Monroeville was ready for it and they take the first set 25-22.

Set two was back and forth 18-16 eagles lead. This looks to be a kill but it was waved off point goes to green wave. Monroeville 18-17

However she would get hers later in set 2, 24-21 and that’s a winner. Eagles go up 2-0

Monroeville jumped out to an early lead in set three Kauble gets the kill she’d finish with 5 in the game Tied 9-9.

It wouldn’t stay that way. Monroeville up 24-16. Serve goes over and kept alive but right there for the state finals clinching kill is Maddie Daniel she led all players in kills on the game with 20. The eagles advance to the state finals on Saturday. For Newark Catholic their season comes to an end.

What an unbelievable season it was for the Newark catholic Green Wave as they finish 25-4 on the year. Until then reporting from the nutter center here at Wright state university because local matters, Dylan Kerns, WHIZ “