Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren’s 2-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Toronto is 5-1-1 in home games and 7-4-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 2-0-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has gone 2-5-1 in road games and 4-6-2 overall. The Penguins have allowed 44 goals while scoring 42 for a -2 scoring differential.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-1 in the last matchup. Liljegren led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored five goals with eight assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has scored six goals with four assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: day to day (lower body), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower-body), Jan Rutta: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.