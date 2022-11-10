Sheridan ready for week 13 game with Bloom-Carroll

THORNVILLE, Ohio – The Sheridan Generals will try to keep their historic season going when they play Bloom-Carroll on Friday night.

The Generals shutout Circleville in their playoff opener. Then beat Washington Court House 60-34 in the second round. They now advance to face five seed Bloom-Carroll with the winner moving on to the DIII, Region 11 title game.

Bloom-Carroll will try to make it back-to-back weeks that they’ve knocked a Muskingum Valley League team out of the playoffs. The Bulldogs went to Dresden and beat Tri-Valley last Friday. They’ve now won 11 in a row and are trying to get to the regional title game for a third year in a row.

The Bulldogs play a physical style of football that Sheridan Head Coach Paul Culver III respects.

“They have a taste for that jumbo set. With three backs and six offensive linemen. Teams don’t run that anymore. Kids don’t have a taste for it. But they don’t just have a taste for it. They are strapping on the feed bag. They just come at you. I like to believe that we have a little of that, too. That for 40 years that has been the key to our success. In a lot of ways, we are looking in a mirror. We’re going to find out who is more physical on Friday,” said Culver.

The game will be played at Fulton Field in Lancaster. Kickoff is at 7 and you can listen to the game on WHIZ 92.7 and whiznews.com.