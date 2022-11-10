Search of Massage Parlor Leads to Arrest

A 58-year-old woman from China is behind bars charged with promoting prostitution.

Yinquin Ll was arrested October 26 after a search warrant was executed at Sophie’s Relax Massage on Southgate Parkway.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said the investigation spanned to other counties and states to include Washington County, Ohio and Parkersburg, West Virginia. The investigation was conducted by Special Agents from Homeland Security, the State Medical Board of Ohio and Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Paden said that on November 1, the Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Marietta Police Department, State Medical Board, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Task Force and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, which operates under Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, executed three search warrants at the BB Spas located in Marietta, Ohio, and Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Two individuals were charged with Prostitution by the Parkersburg Police Department, and it was arranged for Human Trafficking victims to return to their families.

Numerous local individuals have been identified frequenting these illicit massage businesses. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking are encouraged to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455, the task force through Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 740-376-7070, and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888.