Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta.

Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Philadelphia went 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 109.9 points per game last season, 44.9 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

76ers: James Harden: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.