Morehead State beats Campbellsville Harrodsburg 99-58

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Branden Maughmer scored 20 points as Morehead State beat Campbellsville Harrodsburg 99-58 on Thursday night.

Maughmer had seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (1-1). LJ Bryan shot 8 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Alex Gross recorded 15 points.

The Pioneers (0-1) were led by Chris Rawlins, who posted 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State hosts Bellarmine and Campbellsville Harrodsburg visits Lipscomb.

