Lukaku selected in Belgium World Cup squad despite injury

BRUSSELS (AP) — Romelu Lukaku was selected in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the World Cup on Thursday even though the striker is carrying a left thigh injury and has played only five games for Inter Milan this season.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said he was prepared to call up Lukaku, the national team’s record scorer with 68 goals, as long as he could play at least one game in the group stage.

Lukaku missed two months at the start of the season with a hamstring injury and then hurt his thigh two games into his comeback for Inter, where he is in a second spell after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Belgium is in Group F awith Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

___

Belgium:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Loïs Openda (Lens), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

___

