Updated on Thursday, November 10 Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Above Average. Breezy. High 67°

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Low 52°

Veterans Day: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 60°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny again on Thursday. Temperatures will rise back into the mid to upper sixties Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers move into the region for your overnight primarily after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we will be quite warm. Lows will only drop into the lower fifties.

Scattered showers return to the region to round out the work week on Friday. Heavy rain showers will be possible. Highs will drop back to near sixty.

Much cooler to start off the weekend. Highs will be down to the mid forties on Saturday! We will be dry under partly cloudy skies.

An unseasonably cool day will be with us on Sunday. Highs will only be in the upper thirties to near forty along with partly cloudy skies. We will warm to around forty on Monday to start up the new work week, still under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower forties. We will stay in the lower forties for Wednesday, still under mostly cloudy skies. Only a slight chance for a shower will be with us on Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!!