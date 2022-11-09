Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Looking for Entries for Festival of Trees

ZANESVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again! The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is decking the halls and getting ready for the 30th Annual Festival of Trees.

The auction is scheduled for Friday December 2nd, and entries open now through Wednesday November 18th.



The live, in-person event will be at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center and features all types of festive pieces, along with promotional items like gift cards and certificates from local buisnesses to bid on.

All you have to do is complete the online entry form, decorate to your holiday heart’s content, and enjoy celebrating the auction’s 30th anniversary along with some festive fun on the first Friday of December.

“We’re very excited about that. Folks will be able to see over 200 hundred entries, ranging from 7 and a half foot trees to mini trees. We’ll have a plethora of wreaths and stockings and other Christmas and holiday season related decorations,” Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz said.



If you aren’t able to attend the auction in person, you’ll be able to listen live on AM 1240 and have the ability to call in to bid on any of the items up for sale.

Auction item pick up will take place the following day, Saturday, December 3rd as well as the following Monday, with all funds raised benefitting local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce.



“It helps fund our operations which in turn enables us to help our businesses with our training programs, our cost savings programs, all the things chambers do to support businesses in the community. And each and every day, whether it’s one of us or our computers helping our businesses, we are connecting businesses with businesses, connecting businesses with customers, connecting businesses with the government,” Matz explained.

To enter an item, visit https://www.zmchamber.com to submit an entry.

More information including drop-off and pick-up dates and times for auction pieces and incentives, can also be found on the website as well.