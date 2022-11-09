ZANESVILLE, OH- The Holiday’s are right around the corner and soon mailboxes will be filled with cards wishing good cheer.

While your sending out those season’s greetings don’t forget to use your “Yule Time” Seals from the Muskingum Respiratory Care Association. This morning 2,600 seals were mailed out to Muskingum County residents. When your seals arrive they’ll be an envelope that you can use to send back a donation to the Care Association, which works closely with Rambo Memorial Health Center. Chairperson and Director of Christ’s Table Keely Warden elaborated on what kind of medical services is provided.

“I always tell everybody that Rambo Memorial is the best kept secret in Zanesville, there is so much available there if you have Pulmonary issues. They can do assistance with medication and equipment that is prescribed by a doctor, they have a small Pulmonary gym, it’s available for people who have been diagnosed with Pulmonary issues they can actually go in and workout to help get their lungs stronger.”

Warden also spoke about how the Yule Time Seal Campaign helps benefit Muskingum County since Money raised also helps support some of the free or low cost services including asthma and respiratory disorder management, stop tobacco program, along with those flu shots and tuberculosis tests.

“We want to remind everybody that they’re there for those flu shots, that’s a big thing that we’re able to help through the Yule Time Campaign is with our flu shots. Tuberculosis is something you don’t hear about anymore but if you do need to get a TB shot to get a job, you can go to the Rambo and get that. There are also medications and also equipment, for people who have breathing issues.”

This year they hope to raise around $22,000 dollars from the campaign. If you do not receive seals in the mail or wish for additional information call the Rambo Health Center at (740)-452-5401 or visit their website at rambomemorialhealthcenter.org. The campaign runs until December 31st.