Trump ally who leads Ohio GOP plans to step aside in January

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The top ally and advisor to Donald Trump who chairs the Ohio Republican Party said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in January.

Robert Paduchik’s announcement came in a letter to members of the State Executive and Central Committees following Tuesday night’s sweeping GOP victories for U.S. Senate, governor and Ohio Supreme Court and Ohio Legislature.

“It is time for a new leader to take leadership of the party and I look forward to the January election of ORP officers,” he wrote, while touting a litany of accomplishments over the past 21 months.

Paduchik has faced criticism and litigation from some members of party leadership for his decision to endorse Gov. Mike DeWine in the primary and for his handling of the party’s books. He managed to avert an attempted ouster in September with a procedural maneuver, which put off a vote on a new chair until the new year.

While they differ on many things, Paduchik’s soon to be former counterpart in the Ohio Democratic Party, Elizabeth Walters, said they both can agree on how tough this job is.

“I always enjoyed sparring with him, and I sincerely wish him well on what’s next for him,” she said. Walters said Ohio Democrats helped keep Tuesday’s projected “red wave” to a “red ripple” with key congressional victories in the state’s two most competitive U.S House districts and an open seat in the Akron area.