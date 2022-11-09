Sheridan Girl’s Basketball Season Preview

THORNVILLE, OH- Soon you’ll be hearing shoes squeaking and the nets swishing. It’s basketball season and we’re getting ready to tip off. What better way to preview the season than with one of the best teams in the area the Sheridan lady generals.

The Sheridan generals are coming into this season with everyone’s attention set on them just like any other season. The generals have won or shared their division title for the past 6 seasons. And after a amazing playoff run that got them all the way to the state championship game last season the expectations have grown. We asked coach Walters and star player Jamisyn Stinson how much pressure there is on this team to keep the standard going.

“They obviously the girls have a lot of pressure to uphold those standards, but this is a completely new team. I mean we lost Faith Stinson and Bailey Bexted. Five seniors that played a big role so the expectations are definitely different. I think from the outside perspective, but internally we want to live up to the expectations that have been set for our program and so I don’t if the pressure is more from the self appointed pressure because I don’t think it’s much from the outside as much as it is on what we want to do to accomplish our goals,” said coach Walters.

“I think there’s definitely going to be pressure because of we have really high expectations just with how last year ended. So I think there’s going to be a lot more pressure this year to live up to those expectations,” Junior star Jamisyn Stinson stated.

Sheridan is never short of star players and this season it will be no different as Coach Walters will look to some new faces to keep the ship steady.

“Obviously Jamisyn, Hallie, and Nora are the three that comeback that have all league experience and you know they played pivotal roles last year, but we have some other girls that are going to need to step up for us. Our first scrimmage Ava Heller had a really nice scrimmage, she’s a sophomore. Payton Powell is a sophomore, with these girls its the first year they’re playing key varsity roles. Them, along with our two seniors I mentioned are really going to have to step up and help us out and score some points for us this year, but obviously everybody is going to be keying on Jamisyn so that’s where hallie and Nora are going to have to be a second and third scorers that night in and night out with get some points and not just rely on one person to score all of them for us,” coach Walters said.

Though there will be new challenges and different faces the generals have unlimited potential and will continue to build the entire season.

“It’s hard to know exactly where we’re going to be by the end of the year but based on how we played in the summer, we competed with a lot of the top teams. Our first scrimmage went pretty well with not having very many practices. Our expectations are always going to be to compete at the top of our league and we’d love to get back to the final four and have that experience. We have a tough district this year so that’s something that we will have to see what we get. I don’t want to put a limit on what we’re capable of but it’s definitely something we’re going to have to improve throughout the season to meet our goals,” said coach Walters.

The Sheridan Generals open up their season at home against Bishop Waterson on November 22nd.