Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury.

Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.

“Further examinations will follow in the coming days. FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association,” Bayern said in a statement.

Mané was in clear discomfort after a blow to the right leg early in Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday and was substituted in the 20th minute.

Mané scored the winning penalty to beat Egypt in a shootout in the final of the African Cup of Nations in February. He joined Bayern from Liverpool in June in a deal which could end up being worth 41 million euros ($41.3 million), depending on performance-related bonuses.

Senegal plays its opening match the World Cup on Nov. 21 against the Netherlands in Group A. Host nation Qatar and Ecuador are also in the group.

