MVL Announces Top Big School Boy’s Soccer Players of the 2022 Season

Big School Division Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards: Maysville sophomore Wyatt Mynes
Midfielder of the Year: Tri-Valley junior Gael Oseguera
Co-Defensive players of the year: River View sophomore Laired Williamson and Maysville senior Josh Parker
Keeper of the Year: Philo junior Hunter Wallace
Coach of the Year: Will Hess
The Big School first team
John Glenn
Juniors Ashton Driggs and Kanon Riehl and sophomore Will Nicolozakes
River View
Senior Jan Furio and sophomores Williamson, Cael Summers and Hayden Walters
Maysville
Senior Josh Parker, junior Drew Daniels and sophomores Mynes and Cam Parker
Tri-Valley
Juniors Oseguera and Sam Schott
Philo
Junior Andrew VanMeter.