MVL Announces Top Big School Boy’s Soccer Players of the 2022 Season

Dylan Kerns39

Big School Division Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards: Maysville sophomore Wyatt Mynes

Midfielder of the Year: Tri-Valley junior Gael Oseguera

Co-Defensive players of the year: River View sophomore Laired Williamson and Maysville senior Josh Parker

Keeper of the Year: Philo junior Hunter Wallace

Coach of the Year: Will Hess

The Big School first team 

John Glenn

Juniors Ashton Driggs and Kanon Riehl and sophomore Will Nicolozakes

River View

Senior Jan Furio and sophomores Williamson, Cael Summers and Hayden Walters

Maysville

Senior Josh Parker, junior Drew Daniels and sophomores Mynes and Cam Parker

Tri-Valley

Juniors Oseguera and Sam Schott 

Philo

Junior Andrew VanMeter.

Dylan Kerns
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!