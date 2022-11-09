Mental Health and Recovery Levy Passes



ZANESVILLE, Oh – A Muskingum County Mental Health and Recovery Levy has been passed.

The 1 Mill, 10 year renewal of the exisiting levy benefits Muskingum Behavioral Health by providing funding, allowing them to renovate and maintain existing programs and facilities and continue their operations.



This includes programs like school-based mental health services, along with substance abuse and other mental health services and resources they’ve provided to Muskingum County residents since 1981.

MBH says this would not have been possible without the support of the community and are grateful to be able to continue their work and help create better lives for those they serve.

“I am so grateful for Muskingum County. Muskingum County is a great place to live and to be. And to serve the community and treatment and support of their needs, makes me feel good also.

To know that we are helping improve Muskingum County and the community in which we serve and live in,” Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Yolanda Taylor said.



However, just because the levy has passed does not mean the work is done, there are still plenty of ways to continue helping Muskingum Behavioral Health long after election season ends.

And Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Yolanda says all you have to do is give them a call at at (740)-454-1266.



“There’s many ways that you can give back or help support us. If you’d like to volunteer, you know, just volunteering and coming in and maybe helping with office work, or if you’d like to volunteer with one of the recovery houses and help with the children. there are so many ways that you can give back to the community,” she said.

Taylor adds they are currently looking for licensed social workers to join their team in a full-time capacity and encourage those qualified and interested to apply at https://www.muskingumbehavioralhealth.com

More information about services and support offered by Muskingum Behavioral Health can be found on that website as well.