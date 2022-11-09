Los Angeles hosts Chicago, looks to continue home win streak

Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Los Angeles is 7-6-1 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Kings have a 1-5-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Chicago has gone 1-3-1 in road games and 5-5-2 overall. The Blackhawks have a -4 scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 38 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has three goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has two goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.