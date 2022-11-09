Correction: Election 2022-Sports Betting-California story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In stories published Nov. 8-9, 2022, about two California ballot initiatives to legalize sports betting, The Associated Press, relying on figures recorded by the secretary of state’s office, erroneously reported that nearly $600 million had been raised in the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in U.S. history. That total included $128 million raised by a committee to support one measure and oppose the other, which resulted in the figure being counted twice. Accounting for that, the combined amount for both questions was about $460 million, still an all-time high, with final contributions being tallied.