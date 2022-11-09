Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row.

Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 3-9-0 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 55 goals while scoring 30 for a -25 scoring differential.

Philadelphia is 1-0-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 6-3-2 overall. The Flyers have gone 5-2-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored five goals with four assists for the Blue Jackets. Jakub Voracek has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has four goals and eight assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Carter Hart: day to day (illness), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.