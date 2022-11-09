Bell Wins Muskingum County Commissioner Seat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With national politics dominating the airwaves, the small, quiet race for Muskingum County Commissioner seems miniscule but it’s the one that determines the seat that will shape local policies.

Muskingum County Commissioner Elect Melissa Bell defeated Democrat challenger John Furek to win the seat held by Jim Porter, who chose not to seek re-election. Bell will join current commissioners Cindy Cameron and Mollie Crooks in January, when her four-year-term begins.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Bell said. “Cindy and Mollie are wonderful commissioners. They’ve done a great job and I’m really looking forward to joining the team and moving the county forward. So I’m excited about the opportunity. I think we’ll make a great team and we’re all incredibly interested and invested in making this a great place to live and work.”

Bell holds a Masters Degree in Agricultural Communication from the Ohio State University and has been involved with a variety of organizations and occupations associated with agriculture.

“Certainly there’s lots of programs and projects that are very important to our community,” Bell said. “First and foremost, I think we can talk about rural broadband and ensuring that we can bring that to this county, across the entire county. I do think that the Intel project in Licking County is going to make a tremendous impact on our county, especially on that western side. And so being proactive, figuring out how we want to work with Intel and what’s going to come into this county. And then naturally I think there’s also that need for a new jail.”

Bell recognizes the challenges ahead but has a forward looking enthusiasm for what can be accomplished in keeping Muskingum County a place where people can be proud to live.