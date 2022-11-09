Updated on Wednesday, November 9 Morning:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 64°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warmer. Low 42°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Above Average. Breezy. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny for midweek today. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-sixties this afternoon.

We will be warmer for your overnight with lows down to the lower forties. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the overnight.

Skies will be mostly sunny again on Thursday. Temperatures will rise back into the mid to upper sixties Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers return to the region to round out the work week on Friday. Highs will drop back to near sixty.

Much cooler to start off the weekend. Highs will be down to around forty on Saturday! We will be dry under mostly sunny skies.

An unseasonably cool day will be with us on Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid thirties along with partly cloudy skies. We will warm to the upper thirties on Monday to start up the new work week, still under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for Tuesday. We will warm up the lower to mid forties Tuesday afternoon.

Have a Great Wednesday!!