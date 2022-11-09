49ers’ McCaffrey, Dolphins’ Waddle among best bets to score

The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions.

Running Back

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ers

It didn’t take McCaffrey long to start scoring TDs in a 49ers uniform, as he found the end zone in the first game he got a full complement of touches in Week 8. Coming off a bye week, he has -125 odds to score against a Chargers team that’s given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

NICK CHUBB, Browns

Chubb already leads the league in rushing TDs (10), despite having a bye week in Week 9, so it’s no surprise to find him on this list. He’ll go up against a middling Miami defense this week, one that just allowed Justin Fields and company to run roughshod over them for almost 250 yards. With -200 odds to hit the end zone, Chubb is about as close to a lock to score as you can get this week.

DERRICK HENRY, Titans

There isn’t a better bet to score this week than Henry, who’s bringing whopping -275 odds to score to his Week 10 matchup with Denver. The Broncos aren’t the easiest team to run on, they’re the 12th-worst matchup for opposing runners, but they’re even harder to throw on — they’re the fifth-worst matchup for opposing QBs and fourth-worst matchup for opposing WRs. Henry is largely matchup proof anyway, as he’s scored in all but two games this season.

Wide Receiver

STEFON DIGGS, Bills

Even with QB Josh Allen nursing a sore elbow, Diggs enters Week 10 with -135 odds to score against the VIkings, our sixth-best matchup for opposing WRs. Tied for the league lead in receiving TDs (seven), Diggs is a strong contender to keep up the good work, scoring in three of his past four games.

AJ BROWN, Eagles

Brown has been on a roll of late, scoring four TDs over his past three games. He’ll face our fifth-best matchup for opposing WRs this week, the Commanders, a team that Brown already handled for 85 yards and a score earlier this season. With -105 odds to find the end zone, Brown is sitting pretty in Week 10.

JAYLEN WADDLE, Dolphins

Tyreek Hill gets the yards, but Waddle is besting him in TDs, having scored six times to Hill’s three TDs this season. Waddle has been especially productive in that department as of late, scoring three times in the past two games. QB Tua Tagovailoa loves Waddle in the red zone these days, and they could connect for a TD this week against the Browns, our 11th-best matchup for opposing WRs.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.