St. Louis takes losing streak into game against Philadelphia

St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -129, Flyers +108; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues are looking to break a seven-game losing streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 at home last season. The Flyers averaged 2.9 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 12.6% (30 total power-play goals).

St. Louis is 3-7-0 overall and 2-3-0 on the road. The Blues have conceded 38 goals while scoring 22 for a -16 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Flyers won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has two goals and nine assists for the Flyers. Joel Farabee has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Brayden Schenn has three goals and seven assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.