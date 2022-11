Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at JAMES MADISON 15½ Hampton Davidson 3½ at WRIGHT STATE at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7½ UT Martin at LSU 22½ UMKC at DRAKE 27½ IUPUI at SETON HALL 17½ Monmouth at BOISE STATE 5½ South Dakota State NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Portland 5 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE Denver 6 (235) at INDIANA Dallas 6½ (216½) at ORLANDO at BOSTON 12 (OFF) Detroit at TORONTO 9 (223½) Houston at BROOKLYN 2½ (223) New York at ATLANTA 3½ (OFF) Utah New Orleans 1½ (229½) at CHICAGO Memphis 6½ (234) at SAN ANTONIO Milwaukee 7½ (220) at OKLAHOMA CITY Phoenix 2½ (OFF) at MINNESOTA Cleveland 5 (226) at SACRAMENTO at LA CLIPPERS 4½ (OFF) LA Lakers College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Eastern Michigan 7½ 6½ (57½) at AKRON Ohio 2½ 2½ (52½) at MIAMI (OH) at TOLEDO 16½ 10½ (50½) Ball State Wednesday at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3½ 1½ (54½) Buffalo Kent State 1½ 2½ (55½) at BOWLING GREEN at WESTERN MICHIGAN 2½ 1½ (49½) Northern Illinois Thursday at LOUISIANA 5½ 3½ (59½) Georgia Southern at MEMPHIS 7½ 6½ (62½) Tulsa Friday at CINCINNATI 7½ 5½ (52½) East Carolina at USC 21½ 34½ (65½) Colorado Fresno State 7½ 9½ (58½) at UNLV Saturday Pittsburgh 4½ 3½ (40½) at VIRGINIA Notre Dame 20½ 16½ (42½) at NAVY Liberty 14½ 14½ (45½) at UCONN at KENTUCKY 17½ 17½ (48½) Vanderbilt SMU 17½ 17½ (71½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at ILLINOIS 6½ 6½ (44½) Purdue at DUKE 10½ 9½ (49½) Virginia Tech at MICHIGAN STATE 10½ 10½ (40½) Rutgers at TENNESSEE 17½ 20½ (56½) Missouri Oklahoma 6½ 7½ (66½) at WEST VIRGINIA LSU 2½ 3 (63½) at ARKANSAS at OHIO STATE 35½ 40½ (57½) Indiana James Madison 7½ 7½ (46½) at OLD DOMINION at GEORGIA STATE 13½ 13½ (58½) UL Monroe at WESTERN KENTUCKY 13½ 13½ (62½) Rice at HOUSTON 18½ 19½ (57½) Temple at ARKANSAS STATE 18½ 17½ (49½) UMass at WASHINGTON STATE 8½ 7½ (60½) Arizona State at NC STATE 19½ 19½ (42½) Boston College at GEORGIA TECH 1½ 1½ (44½) Miami Wisconsin 2½ 1½ (35½) at IOWA at AIR FORCE 23½ 21½ (37½) New Mexico Iowa State 1½ 1½ (48½) at OKLAHOMA STATE at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11½ 10½ (66½) Charlotte at UAB 4½ 5½ (57½) North Texas at TROY 8½ 9½ (46½) Army at UTSA 19½ 17½ (68½) Louisiana Tech Alabama 8½ 11½ (63½) at OLE MISS at CLEMSON 8½ 7 (51½) Louisville at TULANE 1½ 2½ (54½) UCF at PENN STATE 10½ 10½ (59½) Maryland Appalachian State 1½ 1½ (47½) at MARSHALL at MICHIGAN 11½ 29½ (49½) Nebraska at MINNESOTA 16½ 17½ (40½) Northwestern at FLORIDA 8½ 7½ (58½) South Carolina at SOUTH ALABAMA 16½ 16½ (47½) Texas State at BAYLOR 3 2½ (52½) Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15½ 15½ (54½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at OREGON 11½ 13½ (72½) Washington Wyoming 8½ 8½ (41½) at COLORADO STATE Georgia 18½ 16½ (53½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE at TEXAS TECH 4½ 3½ (64½) Kansas at COASTAL CAROLINA 10½ 7½ (50½) Southern Miss at AUBURN 2½ 1½ (48½) Texas A&M at WAKE FOREST 1½ 3½ (76½) North Carolina at TEXAS 7 7 (64½) TCU Florida State 6½ 7 (50½) at SYRACUSE at OREGON STATE 12½ 13½ (48½) Cal at UTAH 14½ 24½ (53½) Stanford San Jose State ½ 2½ (41½) at SAN DIEGO STATE at UCLA 19½ 19½ (77½) Arizona Boise State 16½ 20½ (47½) at NEVADA Utah State 10½ 10½ (52½) at HAWAII NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 1½ 3 (43½) at CAROLINA Sunday at TAMPA BAY 9½ 2½ (44½) Seattle New Orleans 3 2½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (48½) Cleveland at TENNESSEE 1½ 3 (38½) Denver at BUFFALO 8½ 5½ (45½) Minnesota at NY GIANTS 6½ 6½ (40½) Houston at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (50½) Jacksonville at CHICAGO 2½ 3 (48½) Detroit at LAS VEGAS 3½ 6½ (42½) Indianapolis at LA RAMS 3 3 (43½) Arizona Dallas 2½ 5 (42½) at GREEN BAY at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 7 (45½) LA Chargers Monday at PHILADELPHIA 10½ 10½ (43½) Washington NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -111 Carolina -108 Vancouver -140 at MONTREAL +116 Pittsburgh -137 at WASHINGTON +114 Minnesota -170 at ANAHEIM +140

