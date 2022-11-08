Roberts leads San Francisco over Texas Southern 90-77

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points as San Francisco beat Texas Southern 90-77 in a season opener on Monday.

Roberts was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Dons. Zane Meeks scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Marcus Williams recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers were led by PJ Henry, who posted 21 points and five steals. John Walker III added 19 points for Texas Southern. In addition, Davon Barnes finished with 14 points.

San Francisco entered halftime up 50-35. Williams paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. San Francisco was outscored by Texas Southern in the second half by two points, with Roberts scoring a team-high seven points after halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. San Francisco hosts Cal Poly while Texas Southern visits Texas Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.