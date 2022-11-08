Edwards helps Loyola Chicago beat Fairleigh Dickson in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards’ 19 points, including a buzzer-beating jump to force overtime, helped Loyola Chicago defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 88-82 to open the season on Monday.

Edwards, standing at the foul line, took a long out-of-bounds pass from Tom Welch, then hit a turnaround fadeaway to tie the game at 77. The play came after Demetre Roberts made a pair of free throws for Knights with 1.8 seconds left.

Edwards added five rebounds for the Ramblers. Welch scored 15 points while going 6 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 15 rebounds. Braden Norris recorded 14 points and was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

Roberts led the way for the Knights with 22 points and four assists. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals from Heru Bligen. In addition, Sebastien Lamaute had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.