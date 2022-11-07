MCLS Highlighting Their Digital Resources

Maggie Warren


ZANESVILLE, Oh – As we inch closer to the long winter months and busy holiday season, the Muskingum County Library System wants to remind you of one of the great digital resources they offer, Hoopla.

With access to digital content offered through the library just by using your MCLS library card, you’ll be able to access everything from eBooks to movies on the go or while staying cozy and warm in the comfort of your own home.


Hoopla provides access to millions of books, movies and tv shows, and even music, including Taylor Swift’s newest album, on any of your digital devices.

And for the month of November, a curated list of ‘Bonus Borrows’ allows you to check out hundreds of titles without using one of your 15 monthly checkouts you normally receive through the service.

“There’s so much content available to you without having to come into our buildings, It’s available 24/7 using your computer, your smartphone, your tablet. So it’s just one more way to really be able to take advantage of the resources the library provides without having to drive clear to one of our buildings and get in to check things out from us,” Muskingum County Library Systems IT Director, Joe Dusenbery told us.


With 4 BingePasses also available, giving unlimited access to a large collection of the library’s online content for a week with just a single borrow, there is plenty to take advantage of with Hoopla,

This is an especially valuable and useful resource for families and individuals on the go who may otherwise not have the opportunity to access all MCLS has to offer.


“Everybody’s really busy these days. You know, kids are back in school. There’s kids going to sporting events. There’s even just grocery shopping. So it’s a hard time for anybody really to just find the time to get into the building to check out items,” Dusenbery said.


For more information on how to access and utilize Hoopla, visit: https://muskingumlibrary.org/onlinelibrary/

For information on other services and resources MCLS offers visit: https://muskingumlibrary.org

