ZANESVILLE, Ohio – We now know where Sheridan’s regional semifinal playoff football game will be played.

The Generals will travel to Fulton Field at Lancaster High School Friday night to face Bloom-Carroll. The neutral location is 24 minutes from Sheridan High School and 16 minutes from Bloom-Carroll.

Winner will advance to the Division III, Region 11 title game. Kickoff Friday is at 7 and the game will be broadcasted on WHIZ 92.7.